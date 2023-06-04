9
NDC gambling James Gyakye Quayson for Assin North by-election – Joseph Kpemka

Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, Deputy Attorney General And Minister For Justice Joseph Kpemka, former Deputy Attorney General

Sun, 4 Jun 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Joseph Kpemka, a former Deputy Attorney General, has expressed concern that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is taking a huge risk by endorsing James Gyakye Quayson as their candidate for the upcoming Assin North by-election.

Joseph Kpemka believes that if Quayson is convicted in the ongoing criminal case against him, the party will have to face the consequences of their decision.

During an interview on JoyNews' Newsfile, Kpemka emphasized the importance of caution on the part of the NDC.

He suggested that the party should consider fielding a different candidate due to the uncertainty surrounding the potential outcome of the case.

“So in the end, I think that if they exercise caution and decide that on the basis of this, we are not too sure of what will be the outcome so we are bringing a different candidate, it’s another issue,” the Deputy Attorney General said.

While acknowledging the possibility of democratic enhancement if the NDC stands united in supporting Quayson, Kpemka also stressed that contention would arise if people believe Quayson should be convicted.

Kpemka further explained that if Quayson is acquitted and discharged, it would be favorable, but if he is convicted, another by-election would need to take place in the same constituency before 2024.

He argued that it would be unfair for people to anticipate Quayson's conviction, as it would result in a wasteful expenditure of resources.

The Assin North by-election, which has been highly anticipated, is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, June 27, according to the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC).

