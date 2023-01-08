NDC gears up for election 2024 with special assigned roles - Asiedu Nketiah

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, National Chairman NDC

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, says the party will assign special roles to all members of the party as part of the preparation for the 2024 General elections.

This he said will prevent the errors that occurred in the 2020 elections. Aseidu Nketiah added that he believes this will only be achieved if there is unity among members.



The Chairman made this known when the National Executives of the NDC joined Muslims at the Kanda Mosque in Accra, to thank God for a successful National Executives’ Election.

He further assured Ghanaians of the party’s commitment to work effectively to put measures in place to restructure the economy.



The General Secretary of the party, Fiifi Kwetey thanked the Muslim Community for their prayers and support.