Politics

NDC group protests alleged persecution of Ewes by NPP

Mr Dan Abodakpi, Chairman of the NDC Volta Regional Council of Elders

The joint committee of the Council of Elders and the Political Committee of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has warned that the unmitigated persecution of Ewes by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is projecting division and chaos in the country.

“We have come to a stage where, as sons and daughters of the Volta Region, we can no longer stand aloof and see our people treated as second class citizens or, in some cases, total strangers in their own country,” said Mr Dan Abodakpi, Chairman of the NDC Volta Regional Council of Elders.

At a press conference in Ho on Wednesday, which was attended by national and regional executives of the NDC, he cited the deployment of military personnel in some border communities in the region.

