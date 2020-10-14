NDC has been lying to us in the Zongos - Juaben Imam

The Imam of Asante Juaben Zongo, Alhaji Saliu Zakaria, has slammed the opposition National Democratic Congress for deceiving the people of Zongos over the years.

Speaking at a durbar of Chiefs and people of Juaben on Tuesday, October 13, Alhaji Zakaria said the NDC's deception of the people of Zongos has been consistent that he is surprised some people in the Zongos even vote for the NDC.



"The NDC has been lying to us in the Zongos over the years," Alhaji Zakaria said.



"The way the NDC has been deceiving us in the Zongos, I am really surprised that some of our people in the Zongos are still following them."



The Imam commended Vice President Bawumia and the NPP government for their commitment to the welfare of the people of Zongos.



He stressed that Vice President Bawumia and the NPP have showed a difference, adding that their good works will ensure another victory in this year's elections.

"Dr. Bawumia, the people of Zongo are proud of you for what you and your government are doing for us and the country."



"The good works of this government is evident in Juaben Zongo, especially our streets."



"The other time, NPP was victorious. In shaa Allah, this year too NPP will be victorious."



