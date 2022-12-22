NDC has elected ‘radical’ executives - Paul Adom-Otchere

Broadcaster Paul Adom-Otchere

Broadcaster Paul Adom-Otchere has said that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) elected party radicals to the national executive positions of the party in the just-ended delegate congress.

He explained that, except the National Youth Organiser, Geroge Opare Addo, all NDC national executives, the delegates elected, are radicals because they appeal to only core supporters of the party and not neutrals or moderate supporters.



“What the NDC did on Saturday is to give a clear signal one way or the other. So, what the NDC did was elect party radicals, that is what they did.



“Johnson Asiedu Nketiah (the NDC chairman) is an ultimate radical… Yamin (the National Organiser) is a very, very radical person. Fifi Kwetey is a complete radical, very clever man I have to say. Sammy Gyamfi (National Communication Officer) is a complete radical, he also appeals to the core of the NDC supporters,” he said during an editorial on his Good Evening Ghana programme on Tuesday, December 12, 2022, which was monitored by GhanaWeb.



Adom-Otchere, however, questioned whether the move by the delegates of the party to elect NDC radicals could help the party secure victory in the 2024 general elections.



According to him, whenever the NDC wins a presidential election, it has moderate NDC members in its executive body or as its presidential candidate or running mate who attract neutral voters.



He added that former President John Dramani Mahama, who is the presumptive candidate of the NDC, was previously considered a moderate NDC member but now appeals more to radical members of the party.



Johnson Asiedu Nketiah won the party’s Chairmanship race at the National Delegates Congress held at the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 12, 2022.

Asiedu Nketia garnered 5574 while his contenders Ofosu Ampofo had 2892 votes; Samuel Yaw Adusei, 52 votes and Nii Armah Ashietey, 38 votes.



Below is a list of all the national Executives of the NDC:



Asiedu Nketiah – Chairman



Awudu Sofo Azorka – First Vice Chair



Dr Sherry Ayittey – Second Vice-chair



Abanga Yakubu Alhassan – Third Vice-chair



Fifi Fiavi Kwetey – General Secretary



Deputy General Secretary



Barbara Serwaa Asamoah

Gbande Foyo Mustapha



Joseph Yamin – National Organizer



Deputy National Organisers



Kobby Barlon



Elikem Kotoko



Sammy Gyamfi – National Communication Officer



Deputy National Communications Officers



Malik Basintale



Godwin Ako Gunn

George Opare Addo – National Youth Organizer



Dr Hanna Louisa Bissiw – National Women Organizer



Mamah Mohammed Cole Younger – Zongo Caucus Coordinator



NEC Members



Wonder Victor Kutor



Araba Tagoe



Cecilia Asaga



Victoria Kuma-Mintah



Ephraim Nii Tan Sackey

