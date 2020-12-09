NDC has every reason to be proud – Gabby Otchere-Darko

Leading member of the NPP, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko

Leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has said the opposition National Democratic Congress who they are currently battling in the presidential and parliamentary elections has done considerably well.

According to him, the NDC has every reason to be proud of their achievements, particularly when it comes to elections.



In a Facebook post, Wednesday, December 9, 2020 Gabby wrote; “When all is said and done, NDC has every reason to be proud of what they have achieved in these elections. You may not have flipped parliament and won the presidency but you’ve done very well.”



In a separate post, Gabby bemoaned the relatively poor performance of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the parliamentary race.



“Loads of flips & flops on both sides. Both NPP & NDC have a lot to get in a flap over. NPP’s parliamentary performance was very disappointing. A very, very narrow escape there. But, Mahama even more disappointed,” he wrote.



The NPP has already called the elections in their favour following the release of 7 certified results by the Electoral Commission.

Meanwhile, the Jean Mensa-led EC has told Ghanaians that they are hoping to declare the result in the early hours of December 9.



“We are hoping that in the early hours of this morning we will receive two additional results and we will thereafter make the declaration for the winner of the Presidential elections,” Mrs. Jean Mensa said at a press briefing on Wednesday [December 9, 2020] dawn at 12:30 am.



As it stands, but both the NPP and NDC are currently claiming victory in the yet to be declared polls.





