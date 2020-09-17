General News

NDC has reduced 2020 polls to Okada, Sakawa politics - Gabby

NPP board member, Gabby Otchere-Darko

The main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reduced the 2020 electioneering campaign to just Okada promises and Sakawa boys’ politics, Gabby Otchere-Darko, a member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has said.

The former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute noted that when the NPP was in opposition, the party was able to spearhead political discussions that centered on key policy proposals including the implementation of the Free Senior High School programmme.



But, he said, the NDC has not been able to do same, rather, it has reduced the discussions to name-calling and promises to legalise a risky trade in Ghana.



In a tweet, Mr Otchere-Darko said: “The depth and quality of the NPP and NDC are clear for all to see. In 2016, NPP made the campaign about Free SHS vs Incompetent Economic Management. In 2020 NDC says it is all about Okada vs Sakawa.”



The NDC flgabearer, John Mahama, has promised to legalise the Okada business – commercial motorbike transport services – should he win the December 7 polls.

Speaking to the chiefs, people and party supporters at Kpando in the Volta Region on Friday, August 21, 2020, the flagbearer of the NDC said: “I’ve been seeing young people who have finished school and they can’t find a job and, so, they are look for something they can do and many of our young people are riding motorcycles and transporting people from place to place, and we call them Okada”.



“But in our law, it says Okada is illegal but Okada is a reality, it has come to stay, you can’t stop it, and, so, I’ve suggested and I say when we come into office, we will legalise Okada but we will regulate it,” Mr Mahama said.



He explained further: “We will regulate it and we will give them training so that they can do their business safely without causing the lives of people, they must obey all the traffic regulations in order that they be allowed to pursue their profession”.

