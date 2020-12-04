NDC has scored top marks ahead of Dec 7, we’re awaiting victory – Alex Segbefia

File Photo: NDC flags

Deputy Campaign Manager for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Alex Segbefia, who is also a former Health Minister, says the party is guarding against complacency despite being confident it has done enough to win the December 7 polls, with four days to go.

According to him, the campaign team has so far prosecuted a process that’s brought together the best minds to achieve a common goal of winning the elections.



Mr Segbefia told TV3‘s Komla Adom after a town hall meeting in the Central Region capital, Cape Coast, the campaign team has done a good job selling the party’s message to the masses.



“We are fully aware there are three stages of a campaign. We believe we have scored top marks for the first; putting the team in place for victory,” the former Deputy Chief of Staff said.



The second crucial point, he said, “which is to have a message capable of meeting the aspirations of the people, has also been met”.

He added: “The NDC is way up there as one of the best manifestos put together by a party because of the way we went out there and got the views of the people.”



Mr. Segbefia further told Komla Adom the last stage, which is to ensure vigilance at the polls on December 7, is crucial to complete the process.



“Now we have to go through the third test which is to ensure that we are vigilant enough to know that the right counting is done to deliver victory to the NDC.”



The Deputy Campaign Manager wants party faithfuls to police the December 7 vote.