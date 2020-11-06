NDC hasn't compiled 2016 election results till date - Kabila Claims

CPP Stalwart, James Kwabena Bomfeh, popularly called Kabila has slammed the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for consistently attacking the Electoral Commission.

To Kabila, the NDC and their Presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama have no moral right to doubt the competence of the EC because the party, itself, has till date not compiled the 2016 election results.



Speaking on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', he said ''till date, they don't have independently compiled results on their own of the results of the 2016 general elections. Ask them! The 2016 general elections which were conducted, even we, the CPP which didn't have the strength to send people in all the 29,002 polling stations in that election; were able to compile independent results".