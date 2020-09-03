Politics

NDC is a party that takes truth and honesty seriously - John Mahama

Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

The Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama has said Ghanaians are gradually getting tired of politicians and as a result, it is breeding mistrust.

According to him, there is the growing perception that politicians will always lie to pave their way to power and not to think about the repercussions.



This he noted is a worrying trend and very detrimental to Ghana’s democracy.



The former President made this known when he was addressing the Chiefs and people of Wa Traditional area.

He indicated that unlike others, the National Democratic Congress stands unique in its politics because they stick to the issues and spell out the truth because they do not take the people for granted.



“We have been practicing this democracy since 1992 and Ghanaians have become very discerning. They are not people that you can take for granted or take for a ride.”



“Any party that comes with the notion that it can promise heaven just to win power will be very disappointed on the day of the election because the results will reject those false promises. NDC is a party that takes truth and honesty seriously. We promise only what we can deliver.”

