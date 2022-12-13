'NDC is a voluntary organization, nobody can sack me' - Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho

Samuel Koku Anyidoho, founder and CEO of the Atta-Mills Institute, says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is a voluntary organization, and so nobody can sack him from the party.

The National Democratic Congress expelled Anyidoho two years ago for indiscipline.



The sanction was based on recommendations by the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) following a report by the National Disciplinary Committee of the party.



A letter signed by Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the general secretary of the NDC, said: “The Committee’s report found you guilty of the said allegations of misconduct and anti-party behaviour and recommended your outright expulsion from the party.”



“You are, therefore, by the decision of FEC, expelled from the National Democratic Congress and for that matter, you are no more recognised as a member of the Party and cannot carry yourself as such,” the letter said.

Reacting to the issue on Atinka TV’s “Agenda” with host Nana Fianko the speaker, Koku Anyidoho said he is still a politician and is stuck with the NDC.



He went on to say that in any voluntary organization, a person can only be barred from holding a position in the party, not fired.



“I didn’t walk into politics for survival. It’s a calling for me. The NDC is a voluntary organization, and nobody can sack me. Who sacks people from a voluntary organization? “Legally, you can only bar people from holding leadership positions, and as it stands, nobody has barred me from holding a position in the party,” he added.