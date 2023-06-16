NDC is collapsing, it is beginning to lack leaders – Govt spokesperson

Government spokesperson on governance and security, Palgrave Boakye Danquah

The government spokesperson on governance and security, Palgrave Boakye Danquah, has said that the major opposition political party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), is on the verge of collapse.

According to him, the NDC is collapsing because of the lack of leadership which was evident in the party’s recent presidential primaries where only two people contested, myjoyonline.com reports.



Boakye Danquah, however, indicated that it is his prayer that the NDC does not collapse for the good of Ghana’s democracy.



“The NDC is beginning to lack leaders because they don’t have an alternative. Even in their own political party, they don’t have an alternative beyond the 3 people who stood and one decided not to go, and it was only two… The NDC is a political party that is imminent for collapse, and I hope that they don’t collapse,” he said.



The government spokesperson also declared his support for Vice President Mahama Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in the NPP flagbearship race.



He said that even though all the persons who have expressed interest in becoming the presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the 2024 elections have the capabilities to lead the country, Dr Bawumia is the best among them.

He added that if the vice president wins the NPP primaries “the NDC is going to be in opposition for a very long time.”



IB/WA