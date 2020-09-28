NDC is deliberately frustrating EC – Mame Yaa Aboagye

Maame Yaa Aboagye, Deputy Communication Director, NPP

Deputy Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mame Yaa Aboagye says the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) wants to frustrate the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

According to her, actions by the NDC prove the party is on a mission to discredit the work of the EC boss, Jean Mensa.



“I can see a deliberate attempt to frustrate and suppress the EC Boss because that has been their agenda all this while. NDC’s National Chairman emphatically stated that they are going to do everything possible to frustrate the work of Madam Jean Mensa. NDC is too fake and a hypocrite because if not, why will they hail the work of Professor Naana Opoku Agyeman but try extra hard to frustrate another woman just to discredit her work? They should bow down their heads in shame for such a shambolic behavior”, she stated.

Stressing, she noted that the NDC, during their tenure of office in 2012, also witnessed the same problem while compiling a new voters register for the 2016 elections saying; "the NDC is just making a case over nothing, lets ignore them".



She also commended the EC for successfully compiling and exhibiting a new voters’ register in a short period and further urged Ghanaians to continue to repose their confidence in the Electoral Commission.