Politics

NDC is desperate and lie about everything to win votes - MP

Joseph Dindiok Kpemka, Member of Parliament for Tempane

A Deputy Attorney General and Member of Parliament (MP) for Tempane in the Upper East Region, Joseph Dindiok Kpemka has stated that the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has nothing new to offer Ghanaians in the 2020 general elections.

According to him, the NDC is desperate for power hence every good opportunity they get, the party uses to throw the dust into the eyes of Ghanaians.



He said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government led by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has done enough for Ghanaians adding that he will do more when re-elected to rule Ghana.



He stated the NDC and its flagbearer John Mahama have no message for Ghanaians hence they have resorted to "lying about everything to win votes".

Speaking at the inauguration of a 32-member Constituency Campaign Team for the NPP in Tempane, the MP said: "The NDC in this Constituency are so desperate that even when they are on the road where a grader is working if you say you are working on the road they will say it is a lie when a borehole is sunk somewhere and people are drinking water and you say you have drilled a borehole, they will say it is a lie when you have built a school block which is visible, they will say it is a lie; in fact, it is a plan that they should continue to lie about everything that we have done."



"Through the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme (IPEP) alone, we are doing 59 boreholes and through the Ghana Gas, 22 boreholes have been completed and handed over. The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources has also completed 10 boreholes while I have personal friends and through them, we have drilled two and the Ministry of Finance in collaboration with the Local Government are assisting me to drill 17 boreholes and so when you add them we have 120 boreholes," he added.

