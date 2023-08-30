NDC is happy Bawumia won NPP's conference - Malik Basintale

Vice President, Mahamudu Bawumia

The Deputy Director of Communications for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Malik Basintale, has said that his party is extremely excited about Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s win in the NPP Super Delegates Conference.

Malik stated that Dr. Bawumia leading the New Patriotic Party (NPP) gives the NDC a very good chance of winning the 2024 general elections.



The NDC deputy communicator further explained that Dr. Bawumia is currently the headache of the Ghanaian populace hence making the NDC the priority for Ghanaians.



“We in the NDC, and I repeat on this platform, are so impressed with the outcome of their primaries. I mean, so far, we are happy Dr. Bawumia has come to lead. We are happy. Why? If you have a problem coming to lead them, won’t you be happy? We are impressed with the results of their primaries. And we hope to see more of that,” he said.



Malik Basintale, who was speaking on the August 30 edition of TV3 Newday, added that Dr. Bawumia's records cannot match that of former President John Dramani Mahama.



“This is a man who will go into elections with his own records and not even with President Mahama. You only need to play his videos back to him and ask him to respond to every video he has said earlier,” he added.



Outcome of August 26 primary:

At the end of the August 26 super delegates conference of the NPP, official results showed a big victory for Vice President Dr Bawumia, over nine other contenders, ahead of the main primary in November.



He polled 629 votes, coming first, Kennedy Agyapong garnered 132, placing second, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen polled 95 of the votes, placing third, and Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto had 36 votes, placing fourth.



Boakye Agyarko and Francis Addai-Nimoh had 9 votes each, thus tying for the fifth position.



The rest were Kwabena Agyei Agyepong; 6, Joe Ghartey, 4, Kwadwo Poku, 3, and Kofi Konadu Apraku 0.



There was a total of 923 valid votes cast.





BAJ/AE