NDC is ready to weed out all undisciplined members of the party - Inusah Fuseini

Former Member of Parliament, Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini

Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central Inusah Fuseini has given a strong indication that Ghana’s largest opposition party National Democratic Congress (NDC) is ready to weed out all undisciplined members of the party.

His comment comes on the back of the expulsion of the former Central Regional Chairman of the political party Bernard Allotey Jacobs from the political party for engaging in anti party activities and denigrating the NDC.



To Inusah Fuseini, it’s imperative that such bad nuts are taken out of the party to ensure some level of sanity because people belonging to groups and associations are to ensure that they work in line with the constitution of the group they are part of.



“Discipline is required for the sustenance of any living Organism whether human or artificial. If members of a group of people who professed the same belief or faith decided to act not in accordance with the constitutional regulations of that group and they have by their actions clearly shown that they do not intend to belong to that group, it is for that group to exercise its authority and weed out all those who are grossly indiscipline and who have violated the rules and regulations of the group and acts that are tantamount to bringing the party into disrepute,” he said in an interview with Bolgatanga-based A1 Radio.

He gave an indication that the party is ready to summon all individuals who go in contravention of their laws to the disciplinary committee.



“Persons who are otherwise unfit to be members of the NDC, and any member who does anything that is inconsistent with the provisions of the constitution or the regulations of the party will be summoned before the discipline committee to explain why sanctions should not be meted out against that person for acting that way.”



The National Democratic Congress this week has suspended Stephen Atubiga, Chairman for the Mion Constituency and has also expelled Allotey Jacobs who has confessed his support for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government.