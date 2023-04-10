NDC leaders in Savannah region prefer spending on girlfriends than supporting farmers - NPP man

Dinonah Saaka NPP director of Elections, Bole-Bamboi

The Director of Elections for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Bole-Bamboi Constituency, Dinonah Saaka has said that political office holders of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Savannah region prefer spending money on their girlfriends than supporting farmers and the people of their constituencies.

He berated the NDC in Savannah Region for neglecting the people when they were in power, indicating that even if the NDC in the region is given the same opportunity as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Damongo constituency, greed will never allow them to work effectively.



Dinonah Saaka made these assertions while speaking on Bole-based Nkilgi fM's Saturday political show known as “Aboyatushiso” (Hot Issues), on the topic; “Abu Jinapor annual Tractor support for Farmers in Damongo Takes Off”.



He added that Abu Jinapor prior to the 2020 elections promised to support farmers with tractors and it has been fulfilled but the NDC will never do that for their people.



Dinona Saaka further said that Abu Jinapor has promised his constituents 5,000 bags of fertilizers, Agrochemicals, and tractors for ploughing their farms and he has fulfilled that.

he added that most of the MPs in the Savannah region are very greedy and only think about their families and girlfriends.



He advised the NDC to elect candidates who love their people at heart and not greedy people who always claim they are orphans in Parliament, while their colleagues are bringing development to their people.



He said, the likes of Hajia Zuwera Braimah and Okudzeto Ablakwa are all opposition MPs but they are working tirelessly for their constituents and it means they are seriously lobbying for projects and not because of selfishness.