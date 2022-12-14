NDC legal team won't represent 'thugs' declared wanted by police - Amaliba

Abraham Amaliba

Abraham Amaliba, Director of Legal Affairs for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has stated that the party will help authorities to prosecute persons involved in violent conduct during a recent party conference.

Police have declared 16 men wanted for their respective roles in violent incidents at the NDC's Youth and Women's Organizers Conference that took place between December 10 - 11, 2022.



Amaliba explained in an interview with Accra-based Joy News that the legal team will not extend any help to the wanted persons but that individual lawyers within the party are free to extend their services to the suspects.



He stressed that persons in “conflict with the law,” will have to go through the necessary processes and the party won't be drawn into that.



Media reports stated that two people allegedly sustained gunshot wounds at the event that took place at the University of Cape Coast following the fracas.



A police statement issued on December 11 confirmed the incident stating that there was no gun involved.



"While proceedings were ongoing at the Congress two rival groups violently clashed throwing stones, blocks, sticks, clubs, chairs among others, causing injury to three persons and destruction to property.

"The intervention of the Police brought the situation under control for the processes to continue to the end without any further incident.



"After an initial review of Police-specific video footages of the event, 16 suspects have so far been identified as some of the people involved in the violence and have been declared wanted," the police statement read in part.



"Investigation is ongoing to further identify and arrest other perpetrators involved in the violence to face justice," it concluded.



