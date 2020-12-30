NDC’ll not stop demo until election violence culprits are punished – Asiedu Nketia

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

The opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC) says it will continue with all legitimate actions including protestation to press home its demands for the Akufo-Addo government to enforce the rule of law and protect life and property.

The party further said it will ensure the government takes all necessary measures to bring to swift justice those responsible for the murders and injuries and destruction of properties before, during, and in the aftermath of the general elections.



This was contained in a statement signed by the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia after a meeting held by the party’s National Executive Committee(NEC) on Tuesday to consider matters arising out of the recently-conducted general elections on 7th December, 2020.

The NEC also decided that the NDC will contest the results of what it says is rigged elections in the Supreme Court and other appropriate fora.



According to the party, its “commitment to the upholding of the Constitution and respect for human rights shall remain unshaken.”