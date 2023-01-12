NDC lost 2016 because of Bawumia’s lies, ‘won’ 2020 because of him – Former MCE

Nana Asare Bediako, the former District Chief Executive (DCE) of Atwima Nwabiegya in the Ashanti Region has accused Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of being a no-match for former president John Dramani Mahama if the two meet at the polls.

He accused Bawumia in an Oyerepa TV interview (January 11) of being the reason the National Democratic Congress lost the 2016 election in which Mahama was seeking re-election for a final term.



According to him, that loss was because of the lies Bawumia told to convince Ghanaians to vote for Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



He explained further that in 2020, the NDC won the election because Bawumia’s lies became evident to the voters but that since the Supreme Court ruled that they lost it, the NDC will take it as such.



“Bawumia must be out of politics because he deceived Ghanaians and Ghanaians trusted him. We lost the 2016 election massively because of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and 2020 elections we won because of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

“So, I am telling you today that comparatively between Bawumia and Mahama, Bawumia cannot come anywhere near president John Dramani Mahama,” he stressed.



He explained why former Trade and Industry Minister Alan Kyerematen stood a better chance against Mahama in an election. Kyerematen resigned last week and declared his intention to lead the NPP on January 9.



Both the NDC and NPP are expected to elect their flagbearers ahead of keenly-awaited 2024 elections. Mahama is seen as a frontrunner to lead the NDC for a third successive election.



