NDC made smart, exciting choice by nominating Prof Opoku-Agyemang - Kweku Baako

Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, Editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr, believes that the nomination of Professor Naana Jean Opoku-Agyemang is an exciting decision and smart choice as a lot of people are yearning to interrogate her vision on how she will support the flagbearer John Dramani Mahama win come December 7.

He said, even though the NDC has not come out to give details if gender factor constituents her nomination, he believes that it is one of the reasons she was nominated.



The veteran journalist added that her nomination has brought in something new which will be part and parcel of the election campaign.



Speaking on Good Morning Ghana, he said “I think within the circumstances, it is a smart move, smart choice. I know there have been distortion but you see she is the gender factor. I don’t know I am only speculating, that even though openly I haven’t heard the NDC throw that factor out, I think it might have been one of the factors that went into the selection of Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang”



“I think Mahama, he got everything competitive enough to contest anybody out there. Now, he is coming for an election in spite of all his achievement he did lose massively almost unprecedented within the fourth republican. What else was it going to add to the slate that could let people ask should we give him another chance. My observation is that throw in this gender one…this is not the first time a woman is going in as running mate.”

On Monday, July 6, 2020, former President John Mahama selected former Education Minister, Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, as his running mate for the 2020 elections.



He announced this via Twitter after several speculations in the media.



"The @OfficialNDCGh, this afternoon, unanimously, endorsed my nomination of Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang as my Running Mate for the December 2020 election. She is God-fearing, a distinguished scholar, a conscientious public servant & a role model," he wrote.

