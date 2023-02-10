4
NDC man behind 'be ready to kill for power' comment denied bail

NDC Suame Organiser Koampa Razak Avoliya, Suame NDC Youth Organiser

Fri, 10 Feb 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Asokwa Circuit Court has denied Koampa Razak Avoliya, the Suame NDC Youth Organiser secure bail.

The NDC Youth Organizer was arraigned in court on Thursday, February 9, 2023, over his alleged violent comments.

His lawyers pleaded with the court to grant him bail but their request was rejected.

The prosecutor ACP Kofi Blagodzie had prayed to the court for more time to enable investigations.

He told the court that the release of Razak Avoliya might cause anarchy considering the magnitude of his ‘hate speech’ if granted bail.

The presiding judge, His Honour Fred Obikyere was convinced, despite the Defense’s plea for bail application.

The lawyer who was disappointed described Thursday’s ruling as disappointing.

“I am talking as a lawyer and NDC member, we will not be intimidated”.

The suspect has been charged with offensive conduct under section 207 of the Criminal Offenses Act.

He is accused of inciting people to constitute mayhem whilst granting an interview.

He reappears in Court on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

