NDC manifesto: Private schools to join Free SHS, double-track to be abolished

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has promised to include private schools to the Free Senior High School programme introduced by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Giving highlights of the 2020 NDC manifesto on Monday, September 7, 2020, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, stated that a future NDC administration will make the free SHS better and more inclusive.



“The next NDC Government will: make the Free Senior High School Programme better by ensuring that its numerous challenges are addressed, and higher standards introduced b. expand the Free SHS programme to cover students in private Senior High Schools in underserved/deprived areas c. abolish the double-track system,” she said.



Meanwhile, the National Democratic Congress has promised to construct a domestic airport in the Upper East region if the party wins the December 7 elections.



This was revealed by the flagbearer of the party, John Dramani Mahama during the party’s manifesto launch at the University of Professional Studies, Accra, on Monday.



Mr Mahama said “We will construct a domestic airport in the Upper East region,” adding “the land was secured when I was President and so we will continue with it.”

The former President also stated that the Kumasi Airport will be upgraded to receive bigger aircrafts adding that various markets across the country will see a facelift using the Kejetia module.



“We will establish mini-gold refineries in the gold producing areas. We will partner the private sector to help us achieve this. We will stop the exporting of unrefined gold.”



The former President added that his next government will scrap the law banning the importation of salvaged vehicles. He also reiterated his promise to legalise Okada and regulate it to provide meaningful jobs for the unemployed.





