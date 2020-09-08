General News

NDC manifesto is based on reliable, valid, and verifiable data - Prof. Danso

Chairman for the 2020 manifesto drafting committee for NDC, Prof. Danso Boafo

Chairman for the 2020 manifesto drafting committee for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Danso Boafo has said that the NDC decided to draft a peoples policy not because “we don’t have the men like some people make it seem.”

According to him, as Ghana is a democratic country and they are working for the people, it was imperative that the National Democratic Congress consulted the very people the document was about.



He said the manifesto serves as a social contract with the people of Ghana and with which the NDC will deliver to the people of Ghana.



He indicated that “Our manifesto is based on reliable, valid, and verifiable data”.

Prof. Danso added that the NDC manifesto has been categorised into six thematic areas that will be tackled if the party wins the December elections.



Professor Danso who was giving his remarks at the launch of the party’s manifesto said the NDC has a full programme to fight corruption and warned any member of the party who intends to engage in any corrupt activity to stay away because “Operation Sting” will haunt them down.

