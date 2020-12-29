NDC may not achieve reversal of electoral outcome with planned election petition – Manteaw

Chair of the Civil Society Platform on Oil and Gas, Dr Steve Manteaw

Chair of the Civil Society Platform on Oil and Gas, Dr Steve Manteaw, has noted that the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), may not achieve a reversal of the outcome of the 2020 elections.

This, according to him, is because of the purposive interpretation of law.



He, however, said the party will win public sympathy if they are able to prove their case in court.



“The NDC should note: Because of the purposive interpretation of law, they may not achieve a reversal of the 2020 electoral outcome.



“They will, however, win the sympathy of Ghanaians if they’re able to prove their case. #managingexpectation,” Dr Manteaw said in a Facebook post.



The NDC have said they will be filing a petition to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election at the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

A member of the legal team of the NDC, Rockson-Nelson Este Kwami Dafeamekpor who is also Member of Parliament for South Danyi revealed this over the weekend.



He said “Whatever result declaration that have been made must be in accordance with the CI 127, it is as simple as that.”



When asked who has the power to declare the elections null and void, he answered “it will take a court of law to do that. So somebody has to complain that the law has not been complied with and that is what the NDC is doing. So we will go to court, we have made that clear.



“Certainly by Wednesday, all these matters will be placed before the court. We are suing the presidential as well.”



