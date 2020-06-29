Politics

NDC members don't read – Bawumia

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has once again jabbed members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

According to him, the opposition does not read economic data and so has not been able to appreciate the economic achievements of the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration vis-a-vis the performance of the NDC.



He described the NDC as an "incompetent alternative."



Dr Bawumia speaking on Saturday, June 27, 2020, after he was picked by Nana Addo as his 2020 running mate stated that the current government has succeeded in saving NHIS, reduced corruption in the public sector and implemented the Free SHS policy.



He said the government has further reduced the price for energy by 50 percent for April, May June this year.

In the first year of the NPP government, he says due to competent management, the teacher and nursing training allowances were restored.



He said in the first year, 15 taxes were abolished, something he said NDC could not do.



According to him, "it is important that we stay the course and not play 'chaskele' with the economy," indirect call on Ghanaians not to elect NDC again.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.