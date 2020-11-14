NDC men have become very lazy and are not campaigning – Chairman Wontumi

Chairman Wontumi, Ashanti Regional Chairman, New Patriotic Party

December 7 is fast approaching and any serious political party in Ghana is trying so hard to get the attention of the masses, but the same thing cannot be said about NDC.

According to Chairman Wontumi, several executives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), particularly, the men have developed huge bums ahead of the 2020 polls.



Speaking on the Wontumi show, he noted that while executives of the ruling New Patriotic Party are busy campaigning, the others on the NDC side are relaxed and just growing fat.

“We are campaigning to grow lean and they are doing the same thing gaining weight meanwhile we are the people in power. The NDC’s Regional Chairman has grown weight, his cheek and bum have become extra big. It is clear when he eats, he goes to bed”, Chairman Wontumi.