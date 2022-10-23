NDC must be the only option for Ghanaians - Addotey Allotey

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Organiser for Ablekuma South, Alfred Addotey Allotey, has said the NDC must be the only party Ghanaians have to consider for economic freedom.

According to him, NDC has devised strategies and policies that will turn around the economic misfortunes of the country.



Touting some achievements of former President John Dramani Mahama, the NDC youth organizer for Ablekuma South mentioned the famous circle interchange, Bank of Ghana hospital, Ridge hospital, Maritime hospital, among others as some infrastructural projects carried out by Mahama.



In an interview with GhanaWeb, Mr Allotey said the opposition NDC is poised to steer the affairs of the nation.



"Everybody in Ghana today knows that the NDC is ready for power, NDC must wrestle power and NDC must be the only option for this country. All of us are aware of these points...The NDC we are promising Ghanaians is not the NDC they promised some years ago. We have NDC that is going to put better policies down that will change the fortunes of this country," he said.



"Look at the infrastructural development John Dramani Mahama made for this country…We lived in chorkor for over 100 years and did not have a single clinic and government under john Dramani Mahama through Honourable Alfred Okoe Vanderpuye," he added.

Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo Marfo, has however said persons labelling President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo as incompetent have nothing to offer Ghanaians.







His comment comes after some Ghanaians and key industry players have accused the Akufo-Addo led government of mismanaging the economy.



Osafo-Maafo noted that he was optimistic the economy will bounce back despite its wobbling state.



ESA/WA