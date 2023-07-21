NDC must state its position on LGBT as NPP has done – NPP Dep. Protocol Officer

Kwabena Frimpong

The Deputy Protocol Officer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwabena Frimpong has dared the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to publicly state its position on LGBTQ.

According to him, it is important that Ghanaians know the position of the NDC on the controversial subject of LGBTQ as the party seeks to come back to power.



His comment comes after National Chairman of the NPP, Stephen Ayesu Ntim stated publicly that under no circumstance will the party support the activities of LGBTQ in Ghana.



Speaking on Net 2 TV, Kwabena Frimpong said the declaration by the NPP National Chairman should challenge the NDC to boldly make its stance known on the matter.



“The National Chairman has stated clearly the NPP that he leads will never support the activities of LGBTQ+. Chairman Ntim is showing leadership and stated this publicly and emphatically. I was expecting that this will be a challenge to the NDC and their National Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia will also publicly state the party’s position on LGBTQ so that Ghanaians know the position of the two leading parties in Ghana on the issue of LGBTQ+.



Kwabena Frimpong added: “But as it stands now, Asiedu Nketia has not been bold enough to publicly state the position of the NDC on this controversial matter. You can’t say that some of their NPPs are speaking against the practice so that it the NDC’s position. The NDC and its Flagbearer should come out clearly on what their position is, like Chairman Ntim has done for the NPP.”

Chairman Ntim speaking at a thanksgiving service at the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) at Atomic in Accra on Sunday by the National Executives of the NPP in commemoration of their first anniversary in office said:



“I want to state emphatically without any fear of equivocation that the New Patriotic Party that I chair will never support LGBTQ. The good Lord God wants us to populate this earth that he has put at our disposal. How do we achieve that commandment if we are going to resort to LGBTQ+, you ask yourself? There’s no way you can answer that question.”



Meanwhile, Ghana’s Parliament has unanimously adopted the “Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2022”.



The object of the Bill is to provide for proper human sexual rights and Ghanaian Family Values proscribe lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer (LGBTQ+) and related activities.



The Bill now moves to the consideration stage, after which it will go through the third reading before it is passed into law.

During the second laying of the Bill, when Speaker Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin put the question as to which of the 275 Members of Parliament (MPs) was against the adoption of the Bill, the House unanimously voted for its adoption.



The bi-partisan Private Members ‘Bill was introduced by eight Members of Parliament (MPs) led by Mr Samuel Nartey George, National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Ningo-Prampram.



The rest are Mr Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, NDC MP for Ho West; Madam Della Adjoa Sowah, NDC MP for Kpando and Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Assin South.



The rest are Mr Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, NDC MP for Tamale North, Madam Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, NDC MP for Dadekotopon; Madam Helen Adjoa Ntoso, NDC MP for Kete Krachi and Mr Rockson-Nelson Etse Kwami Dafeamekpor, NDC MP for South Dayi.