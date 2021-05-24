NDC needs pampering, continue to engage them - Jean Mensa told

Charles Owusu of the Forestry Commission

Charles Owusu of the Forestry Commission has urged the Electoral Commission to continue engaging the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The NDC says they will not attend Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting because their contributions are often disregarded.



Director of Elections for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah says “So for purposes of achieving whatever agenda, entities that the EC knows will not qualify to be political parties are recruited and mobilized, bring them and then they will all say we agree and sign. Then the NDC which is the biggest opposition party is allowed to have just one person representing them at IPAC for decision making. So when we go to IPAC meetings our presence and input does not make any difference. So the NDC cannot have a situation where we have an equal number of seats in Parliament with the NPP but are allowed to have only one vote just as the smaller parties.”

Charles Owusu who was speaking to the issue on Peace FM morning show 'Kokrokoo' said even though the NDC's decision not to attend is not a good one, the EC "should pamper them (NDC) and continue with further engagements for them to return".