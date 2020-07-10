General News

NDC outraged over 'unexplained' military deployment in Ellembelle

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is questioning the huge presence of military personnel in the Ellembelle Constituency of the Western Region.

The NDC said in a statement Thursday that residents in communities, where these soldiers are found have expressed worry amid fears they may be attacked.



The statement which is signed by Communications Director, Kwesi Hanson, questioned the military deployment in the Aiyinase area which they say is not a border town where foreigners might infiltrate.



“Our attention has been drawn to the unexplained deployment of a military contingent in the Ellembelle district especially Aiyinase North communities in the Northern part of our district. This contingent is purported to be “monitoring” the voter registration exercise. We know that the recent deployment of security forces was done along the country’s borders and is supposed to prevent foreigners from entering the country to take part in the registration exercise.



“We find the military deployment very strange because Ellembelle is not situated on any border and there is no risk of foreigners infiltrating the community to register illegally. Besides, there is no other imminent security risk that requires the intervention by military forces”, the statement continued.



For the NDC, such deployment could affect the peace in such communities and unnecessarily restrict normal economic life.

The party thus called on government and the military command to quickly withdraw the soldiers.



“We also call on the Ghana Armed Forces High Command to immediately look into this matter and withdraw the soldiers. The Constitution guarantees free, fair, and transparent and peaceful elections. That is all we are asking for.”



Earlier this month, there were growing tensions in parts of Ghana following heavy military presence in some communities.



The opposition NDC and other civil society groups condemned the act and accused the government of using state security to intimidate its members in their strongholds.



The party’s minority in parliament issued a two-day ultimatum to the government to withdraw the troops from these border towns especially in the Volta Region.

