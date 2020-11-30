NDC planning to attack themselves at probity march – Oppong-Nkrumah

NDC chairman and other key members of the party have joined the demonstration

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has cautioned persons who may be planning to attack demonstrators at the ongoing NDC probity and accountability march, against the act.

According to him, security agencies in the country have gathered intelligence that the NDC is conniving with some persons to clad themselves in NPP attire and attack the march so that a claim of insecurity can be made.



He noted however that investigation has begun with some people being interrogated but insists that perpetrators of any such acts will be dealt with.



Mr Oppong Nkrumah who was speaking to Francis Abban on the Morning Starr, noted that the opposition may scheme attacks, churn out fake news as election nears.



He said, “our colleagues on the other side have had a failed campaign and are now resorting to the same tricks of disinformation hoping that that will save them.”

He maintained that “the other thing that we have reason to warn about is attempts to create a state of insecurity in parts of the country”.



“In fact, for example, today there is a march on probity and accountability, part of the intelligence that we have is that there are persons who may be interested in attacking demonstrators who may be wearing NPP attire attacking NDC demonstrators so that the claim can be made that the NPP has attacked NDC demonstrators and add to that claim of insecurity.”



Mr Oppong Nkrumah explained “that is why it is important to call it out even as the security agencies are working. They have already interrogated some persons in connection with this. And it is important while they are doing their job to also let the Ghanaian public generally know.”



“But secondly put out a warning to persons who may be contacted by unscrupulous politicians, even on the other side of the divide to be involved in any form of interference acts, ‘go and burn this go and burn this’, that the security agencies are on alert and will not be in double thought about dealing with such persons,” he added.