NDC poised to win 2024 election

The National Democratic Congress (NDC)

Source: GNA

The leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Central Region has pledged to extend its Parliamentary seats from 13 to 20 in the 2024 election.

Moreso, the party is working assiduously to extend its presidential votes from 45.9 per cent to not less than 60 percent in the region.



Prof. Richard Kofi Asiedu, the Regional Chairman of the party, gave the assurance at a press conference held on Monday in Cape Coast.



The press engagement was to congratulate Dr Cassiel Ato Forson and his new minority team in Parliament for their elevation.



Prof. Asiedu expressed gratitude to the national leadership of the party for entrusting confidence in the new team and called on the rank file of the party to rally behind them to achieve their mandate.



He pledged the unflinching support of the regional executives for the new minority leader, saying: “We would at all times offer prayers and work hard for the success of our parliamentary group for the betterment of Ghana.”

“We wish to express our sincere gratitude and appreciation to the National Leadership of the party for the confidence entrusted in Dr Forson, the illustrious son of the Central Region, as the Leader of the Minority Caucus in Parliament. We must say that this is well-deserved.



“The Central Regional Leadership of the NDC wishes to plead with the entire Members of the Minority Caucus in Parliament to give their support and have confidence in the leadership of Dr Forson. We must all understand that leadership evolves,” Prof. Asiedu noted.



Per a letter dated Monday, January 23, signed by, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the General Secretary of the party, and addressed, to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, the MP for Ellembele, also assumed the position of Deputy Minority Leader, replacing Dr James Klutse Avedzi.



The party also named Kwame Agbodza, the MP for Adaklu, as the Minority Whip, to replace Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka.



However, the party’s leadership retained the positions of the incumbent First Deputy Minority Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim who is the MP for Banda, and the Second, Deputy Whip and MP for Ada, Comfort Doyoe Cudjoe-Ghansah.

Prof. Asiedu said Dr Forson, as the Ranking Member on the Finance Committee of Parliament and would do more if given the needed support.



“Having successfully worked hard and pursuing your parliamentary duties with perseverance and purpose, we do not doubt that you will live up to expectations.



“Leaders will come and go, but the Caucus must not be divided. Let us all give the maximum support and rally around the new leaders to deliver as we did for our previous leaders,” Prof. Asiedu admonished.



He said Dr Forson has made great history in the 4th Republic as being the first MP in the Central Region from both sides of the political divide to be appointed as the Leader of either Minority or Majority Caucuses in Parliament.



He said Dr Forson remained the longest serving longest-serving agent on the NDC’s ticket in the Region and would work assiduously with the party leadership and the parliamentary candidates of the party to win more seats for the party in the 2024 general elections.

Prof. Asiedu said Dr Forson’s resolve to extend the party’s leadership had been exhibited in the constituency, widening votes in every parliamentary election.



He said Dr Forson first entered the Parliament House on the 7th of January 2009 and has been the only MP on whose ticket the NDC in the Central Region had gone beyond the third term.



Notwithstanding, Prof. Asiedu urged the new Parliamentary leadership to stay focused and committed to the purpose, adding that, true stars rise to the top not by chance, but through purpose and passion.



“We appreciate your zeal, resilience, and determination, ” he noted.