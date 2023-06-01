3
News

NDC poised to win more seats in Ashanti – Regional Chairman

NDC Flag Cadres NDC flag | File photo

Thu, 1 Jun 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

The Ashanti regional Chairman of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Andrew Augustus Nana Akwasi, has said the party's regional executives are poised to win more parliamentary seats and amass huge votes come the 2024 general elections in the region.

Addressing the media today, Wednesday, 31 May 2023, in Kumasi, the Ashanti regional NDC Chairman said the regional executives have targeted over 30 percent of votes in the upcoming general elections in the stronghold of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The governing NPP, Nana Akwasi said, has not been able to bring half of the projects the NDC undertook in the NPP's much-touted strongest hold.

“2024, the regional executives and the branch constituencies will work to ensure victory for the party and John Mahama in the Ashanti region," he declared.

“If you compare what NDC did for Ashanti region while in government compared to what the current government is doing, NPP has not done half," he said.

He said the NPP has deceived the region, leading to the people's outcry and calls for the NDC to return to power due to the massive projects the people witnessed during the tenure of former President Mahama.

The Afari Military Hospital, and Kejetia Redevelopment projects among others, he said, are some of the projects the NDC embarked on in the region.

He lambasted the NPP for not being able to complete the Central Market Redevelopment Project.

“If you look at the Central market, that project has stalled,” the Ashanti regional NPP Chairman opined, promising that when the NDC returns to power, it will do what it takes to appreciate the people in the region with massive development.

He commended the region for not denying the NDC of their votes during elections.

