NDC poisoning the atmosphere with false claims – Pius Hadzide

Deputy Information Minister, Pius Enam Hadzide

The Deputy Minister for Information, Pius Hadzide has described the activities of the opposition, National Democratic Congress (NDC) post-election 2020 as an attempt to agitate the Ghanaian populace.

According to him, claims by the NDC of election rigging are totally false. To him, the opposition are just sore losers who are trying to remain relevant with false claims.



He noted that the NDC does not have any case against the 2020 election outcome and simply aim to incite and poison the peaceful Ghanaian atmosphere.



Speaking in an interview with Happy 98.9FM’s Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show aired on e.TV Ghana and Happy 98.9 FM, the Deputy Minister said, “The NDC is just trying to sustain relevance and nothing more. They have started agitating the public and are fishing for the evidence to support their false claims”.



Pius believes election disputes are not resolved in the media and advised the NDC to stop trying to poison the atmosphere with their claims.

“Election disputes are not resolved in the media. If the NDC have any problem, then, they should go to the court. If they won’t take my advice and will engage with the media, then, they should be prepared for full disclosure”.



The Deputy Minister indicated he does not foresee the NDC following the case through in the court of law. “The NDC would abandon the case. They have no case”, he said.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has registered their displeasure at the outcome of the December 7 polls. To them, the election results, especially with the Presidential, has some discrepancies and are seeking redress.