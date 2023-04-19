NDC polls: Jones Mensah’s name not in official database – Source

It has been confirmed that Jones Mensah's name is not in the NDC database

A close source of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Keta constituency has told GhanaWeb that the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has confirmed that the name of a parliamentary hopeful for Keta, Emmanuel Jones Mensah, is not in the official database of the party.

Speaking to GhanaWeb, the source explained that it has been confirmed by the party that the candidate’s name does not appear in its database.



“The Functional Executive Committee at its meeting today, Tuesday 18th April, 2023 deferred its decision on the eligibility of Mr. Emmanuel Jones Mensah, an aspirant in the Keta Constituency Parliamentary primaries of the party.



"This was after FEC considered the report of a special committee that has been set up to determine certain special appeals emanating from the decisions of vetting committees of the party.



During deliberations on the findings of the special committee by FEC, it became apparent that Mr. Emmanuel Jones Mensah’s name is not in the official Ashaiman database of the party as at 2018,“ the source said.



The party, the source added, has since put the decision on the eligibility of Emmanuel Jones Mensah on hold.

Read the full statement from the source below:



NDC’S FEC PUTS DECISION ON ELIGIBILITY OF EMMANUEL JONES MENSAH TO CONTEST IN ITS KETA PARLIAMENTARY PRIMARIES ON HOLD FOR FURTHER INVESTIGATIONS.



At the said meeting, some members of FEC presented strong evidence that suggests that the aspirant’s name must have been fraudulently inserted in the VALCO BASE FLAT 1A branch register.



It is instructive to note that the same aspirant is alleged to have been found to have engaged in similar fraudulent registration at the DZELUKOPE RC branch of the NDC in the Keta Constituency sometime in August 2022.



In a shocking twist, the aspirant who is alleged to have used the said fraudulent registration to vote in last year’s (2022) branch elections at the DZELUKOPE RC branch in the Keta Constituency of the party and further used it to propose a candidate who was vying for the position of Executive Member now claims that he was not privy to the fraud that was perpetrated for his benefit.



Barely a month after the annulment of the said fraudulent registration in the Keta Constituency per a ruling of the then General Secretary of the party, Hon. Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the aspirant Mr. Jones Mensah is alleged to have contrived a new claim that he has been a member of the VALCO BASE FLAT 1A branch in the Ashaiman constituency since 2018.

However, records from the official database of the party shows that the said alleged membership of the Ashaiman constituency is equally fraudulent as same is not contained in the official database of the party.



Sources at FEC say that, a detailed analysis of the VALCO BASE FLAT 1A branch register shows that the aspirant’s name and details has been inserted at the exact position of one Anthony Hammond, who has been fraudulently removed from the branch register even though he is in the membership database of the party.



FEC is expected to take a final decision on the eligibility or otherwise of the embattled parliamentary aspirant upon receipt of a report from the party official who is responsible for the maintenance of the database of the party.



