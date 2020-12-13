NDC presents ‘evidence of rigged polls’, wants results nullified

EC Chairperson, Jean Adukwei Mensa

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has insisted that the declaration of the presidential election results is not only statistically flawed but null and void.

The party says the results must therefore be nullified.



A statistician and lecturer at the University of Ghana, Dr. Justice Moses Ahetor who led the NDC’s team for the presentation said the declaration was inaccurate.



He argued that using the EC’s own figures, corrections and statement of declaration on the polls should have gone into a run-off.



The Electoral Commission last week declared President Akufo-Addo as the winner of the 2020 presidential election without the results from Techiman South Constituency.



According to Jean Mensa, the electoral body was yet to receive the results from the constituency in the Bono East region because it was being contested.

Speaking at a press conference, Jean Mensa said after collating results nationally, her outfit believes result from the Techiman South polls will not have any effect on the general outcome.



But Dr. Ahetor refuted the claims by the EC saying, if the votes of over 124,000 were added as the EC stated, it will give the incumbent not more than 49% and the opposition leader not more than 46%.



This he stressed would have sent the polls into a run-off because none of the candidates would have gained the required percentage to be declared a winner.



He went on to explain that per the statement issued by the EC admitting the errors, the votes of Nana Addo was increased by 174+ votes whereas candidate Mahama had his reduced by 1000+ votes.



He said the EC has since provided three different official figures as the total votes cast in the elections after the declaration was made.

For him, this raises serious concerns as Ghanaians would be wondering which of the figures is correct.



He said statistics, the more you add votes to a candidate, the more it reduces that of the closest contender in order to get an accurate percentage.







