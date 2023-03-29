2
Menu
News

NDC presidential primaries: Ernest Kobeah drops out – Report

Ernest Kwaku Kobeah Ernest Kwaku Kobeah, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential hopeful

Wed, 29 Mar 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ernest Kwaku Kobeah, a National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential hopeful, has reportedly dropped out of the party's flagbearership race for the 2024 elections.

According to citinewsroom.com, Kwaku Kobeah, a businessman, submitted a letter indicating his decision to leave the race to the NDC's elections committee on Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

The report also stated that the reasons for Kobeah's decision are yet to be disclosed.

On Tuesday, the presidential hopeful's vetting was suspended and scheduled to continue today.

After the suspension, he told journalists that "There is no issue. Just [that] I need to come back tomorrow. Everything is fine and successful".

Kobeah abandoning his candidature makes former President John Dramani Mahama, former Finance Minister Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, and former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu the only candidates for the presidential primaries scheduled for May 13, 2023.

Watch the latest edition of People & Places below:





IB/SEA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Approval of ministers: Suhuyini angry with NDC MPs, party members
I have a problem with Fifi Kwetey’s WhatsApp line-up – Murtala
MP for Kumawu, Philip Basoah is dead
Ablakwa blasts treacherous NDC MPs
Related Articles: