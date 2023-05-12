0
Menu
News

NDC primaries: Do not vote for candidates who want to influence you with money - Aspirant

NDC LOGO Fresh File photo

Fri, 12 May 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Abdallah Hamidu, an aspiring parliamentary candidate in the Bosomtwe constituency’s upcoming parliamentary primary, has advised delegates against voting for candidates who want to influence them with money.

He stated that the people the constituents vote for will determine their future, so they should vote for competent and dedicated individuals.

He believes he is the obvious choice for the party and will lead it to victory in 2024.

"Your choice of who you vote for to lead you today will determine your future, so you don’t have to allow yourselves to be influenced by power-drunk people who think they can buy you with their money.”

"It’s not just about money in politics; we need people with the time, competence, value, and policies to help the NDC win power in 2024. I am ready to serve, and I am ready to lead the party to victory. ”I am competent and know what it takes to win, so I am asking the delegates to back me,” the engineer said.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
19 candidates whose win is guaranteed in NDC primaries
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
80-year-old former education minister Dominic Fobih grabs 9th wife
Police bust two new suspects in 2019 murder of GPHA manager
The 'fight' between Zanetor Rawlings and Meredith Naakai Lamptey-Addy
Akufo-Addo, Kufuor attend Otumfuo's 73rd birthday bash in London
Help me resolve Bawku crisis as you did in Dagbon - Akufo-Addo 'begs' Otumfuo
Related Articles: