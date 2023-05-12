NDC primaries: Do not vote for candidates who want to influence you with money - Aspirant

Abdallah Hamidu, an aspiring parliamentary candidate in the Bosomtwe constituency’s upcoming parliamentary primary, has advised delegates against voting for candidates who want to influence them with money.
He stated that the people the constituents vote for will determine their future, so they should vote for competent and dedicated individuals.
He believes he is the obvious choice for the party and will lead it to victory in 2024.
"Your choice of who you vote for to lead you today will determine your future, so you don’t have to allow yourselves to be influenced by power-drunk people who think they can buy you with their money.”
"It’s not just about money in politics; we need people with the time, competence, value, and policies to help the NDC win power in 2024. I am ready to serve, and I am ready to lead the party to victory. ”I am competent and know what it takes to win, so I am asking the delegates to back me,” the engineer said.
