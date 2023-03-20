NDC primaries: John Dumelo told me Ayawaso West Wuogon seat is expensive - Fred Nuamah

Ghanaian actor and film director, Fred Nuamah

Ghanaian actor and film director, Fred Nuamah has refuted claims by his colleague actor John Dumelo that he did not inform him of his decision to run for the Ayawaso West Wuogon parliamentary seat.

According to Nuamah, he called Dumelo two years ago to discuss his decision to run for the seat if he (John Dumelo) intended to withdraw having contested unsuccessfully in 2020.



Fred Nuamah asserted that John Dumelo advised him to pursue his parliamentary ambitions elsewhere because the Ayawaso West Constituency is expensive.



“I called on him… I am saying that I spoke to my brother about two years ago saying that once you want to leave, I do not want our seat here to be vacant.



“So, even with brotherly advice, he told me that Fred won’t you look elsewhere because the Ayawaso seat is expensive and I said no because I live here, I want to go for this seat, and then because of the love we do have for each other,” he recounted.



He also stated that the latter gave him permission to run for the seat because he (Dumelo) claimed he was leaving for a different constituency.



Speaking in a panel discussion on United Showbiz on Saturday, March 18, 2023, Fred explained that he arrived at the decision when Dumelo hinted that he was going to contest for the SALL Constituency.

Dumelo has serially denied Nuamah's claims stating that it was Fred Nuamah rather who had expressly pledged to back his bid to contest for the seat he lost narrowly in 2020.



“We are not friends, as we speak now, we are not friends. We haven’t been friends for a couple of weeks now,” he told MzGee, host of the United Showbiz programme on UTV a week ago.



“At no point did I tell Fred that I am not contesting in Ayawaso West Wuogon, at no point,” he before adding that all claims that he (Dumelo) had opted against running were untrue, including one attributed to Yaw Sakyi



“That is a lie. I never had a conversation with Yaw Sakyi about Fred Nuamah. Never, I can never give Fred Nuamah my blessings, when he knows I am coming to contest in Ayawaso West Wuogon,” Dumelo added.



Dumelo described Fred's decision to release his campaign flyer hours after attending his February 3 private birthday bash as a betrayal and a stab in the back for someone he has known for over 20 years.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:





Meanwhile, catch up on the concluding part of Francis Addai-Nimoh's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:











AM/SARA