0
Menu
News

NDC primaries: Kojo Bonsu files nomination forms

Kojo Bonsu Mynews.png Kojo Bonsu, NDC flagbearer hopeful

Thu, 23 Mar 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

One of the aspiring presidential candidates in the upcoming National Democratic (NDC) presidential election, Kojo Bonsu, has filed his nomination to contest.

The former mayor of Kumasi filed his nomination on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, at the party’s headquarters in Adabraka, Accra.

Kojo Bonsu performed the Adowa dance upon filing his nomination.

According to Rainbow Radio’s Fiffii Ankoma, he was ushered in by an entourage similar to royalty.

Kojo Bonsu believes that if he is elected as the party’s flagbearer, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will have an easier time winning the 2024 elections.

He argued that being Ashanti would bring the NDC a large number of votes, and that party delegates should consider him in the upcoming primaries.

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday, March 21, 2023, filed his nomination to contest. His nomination was filed on his behalf by his campaign manager Prof. Joshua Alabi.

Ernest Kobea, a Ghanaian businessman living in the United Kingdom, has also filed his nomination.

Dr. Kwabena Duffour, a former finance minister, is expected to file his nomination on Thursday, March 23, 2023.

Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Akufo-Addo has done 300% better than Mills-Mahama – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu
I will make Akufo-Addo’s life after office a living hell - Barker-Vormawor swears
MPs were paid 'appearance fee' to follow Bawumia to Akwasidae – Alan camp alleges
Kwabena Agyapong slams LGBTQI+ members
Ashanti Region NDC petitioned to call Muntaka Mubarak to order, suspend him
Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya
Kwaku Yeboah 'warns' Chris Hughton over absence of GFA bigwigs at unveiling
Watch how Thomas Partey arrived in Black Stars camp ahead of Angola games
Akufo-Addo lauds seven Voltarians for their outstanding contribution to Ghana
Akufo-Addo swears in three new Electoral Commissioners
Related Articles: