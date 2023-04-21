NDC primaries: Mahama is the weakest of them all - Former NPP constituency executive

A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Youth Organizer for Dome Kwabenya, David Obiri Yeboah, has claimed that God is planning to bring back former President John Dramani Mahama as the flagbearer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming election in favour of the NPP.

According to him, Mahama is the weakest candidate among the three flagbearer candidates and it will be an advantage for the NPP to win the election.



He added that the NPP needs to thank God for Mahama's comeback because it is to their advantage.



“It is God who is working in a way to bring Mahama, and NPP needs to thank God for that because Mahama is the weakest link among the candidates, I’m telling you. If they would have brought a new person, we would have had no option to respond to his messages because that would have been his first time coming…for us, whoever is contesting is a new candidate who hasn’t become a president before so we have a lot to say,” he said.



He added that Mahama was president for four and a half years, yet he couldn't achieve anything for the country and is now going around without any campaign message to delegates.



“…but for you Mahama, you have been a president before, you have been a president for four and half years, what at all can Mahama do that he couldn’t do for the four and half years that we gave him, now he wants to come and do it…are you magician? If you have studied, he is just going around without any message to the delegates,” he added.

John Mahama Mahama previously served as President of Ghana from 2012 to 2016, before losing to Akufo-Addo in the 2016 presidential election. He unsuccessfully ran against Akufo-Addo again in the 2020 election but has expressed confidence that he can win in 2024 and bring about the changes he believes the country needs.







AM/SARA