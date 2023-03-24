NDC primaries: UG lecturer files nominations to contest Nsawam-Adoagyiri seat

Dr Paul Kwame Butakor, filing his nomination

Parliamentary Candidate hopeful for the Nsawam-Adoagyiri Constituency, Dr. Paul Kwame Butakor has filed his forms to contest for the seat in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary primaries slated for May 13, 2023.

The University of Ghana (UG) lecturer who is aiming to unseat the current Member of Parliament, Frank Annoh-Dompreh was accompanied by a sizeable number of supporters to submit his forms at the constituency office.



Speaking in an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb after the filing, he expressed confidence in his chances of winning the party primary and eventually taking the seat from the NPP in the 2024 elections



“This is just the stepping stone, for the primaries I have already won because the delegates are already calling on me to come and redeem the people of Nsawam-Adoagyiri.



“So, we’re waiting for the 2024 general elections, at the end of which I will be a sitting MP a year after 2024,” he said.



Dr Butakor currently teaches Quantitative Research Methods, Educational Measurement and Assessment, and Statistics at both undergraduate and graduate levels.

He holds PhD (Measurement, Evaluation, and Statistics) from the University of Alberta, Canada; an MSc in Applied Statistics from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology; as well as MSc in Educational Sciences, from the University of Groningen, The Netherlands.



The Nsawam-Adoagyiri constituency was created out of the Aburi-Nsawam constituency in the Eastern Region of Ghana. The seat is currently occupied by the NPP Frank Annor Dompreh Majority Chief Whip of the current parliament, and he is in his third. The NDC is poised to take over the seat from the NPP come December 2024.

















Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







Meanwhile, catch up on the concluding part of Francis Addai-Nimoh's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:









Watch videos from Ghana vs Anogla match below

















AM/SARA