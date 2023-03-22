NDC primaries: We need a people-centred leader to build on Klutse Avedzi’s foundation in Ketu North - Agbana

NDC Ketu North parliamentary hopeful, Edem Agbana

The immediate past Deputy National Youth Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Edem Agbana, has emphasized the need for delegates of the party in the Ketu North Constituency to elect a parliamentary candidate fit for the replacement of the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, James Klutse Avedzi.

According to him, it is more important that the party elects an individual capable of addressing the various issues confronting the area by building on the successes of the incumbent MP and his predecessors.



Edem Agbana made this statement when he successfully filed his nomination to contest for the party’s parliamentary ticket in the Ketu North Constituency on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.



Presenting his nomination forms endorsed by various party officials in line with the constitutional requirements of the party, the parliamentary candidate hopeful reiterated his motivation for joining the race.



According to Edem Agbana, his bid is largely motivated by the potential, productivity, and passion of the people of Ketu North among other things.



While emphasizing the importance of the upcoming election in the overall quest of bringing development to the constituency, the parliamentary candidate hopeful also stressed the need for the NDC to galvanize votes in the 2024 presidential election adding that in him, the party has the right person to not only win the seat but also help attract votes for the presidential race.



Read his full statement below:



EDEM AGBANA FILES NOMINATION FORMS TO BE KETU NORTH NDC PARLIAMENTARY CANDIDATE.



Friends, comrades, distinguished ladies and gentlemen.



We are finally here.



About a month ago, I picked up nomination forms in my bid to be the 2024 NDC Parliamentary Candidate in my beloved Ketu North Constituency.



This form received the necessary endorsements, and today, I officially file to be a candidate in this parliamentary contest.

When I picked up this nomination form, I put out a statement indicating the purpose and vision of the Edem Agbana candidature.



As I file, I would like to take the opportunity to reiterate those key messages which are pointers to our motivation on this journey.



The Edem Agbana ticket in very simple terms is about ‘the people of Ketu North’. Not me, Us.



Distinguished ladies and gentlemen, I am motivated by the sheer potential, Productivity and Passion of the people of Ketu North. Some few years ago, it was unthinkable for the son of a driver from Wuti, and a petty trader from Tadzewu to put himself up to be the voice of his people, and an agent for development.



Today, by God’s Grace, opportunities presented to me by the NDC and with enormous support from the chiefs and people of Ketu North, we have advanced in breaking those barriers. Indeed, God is the lifter of men.



I represent the new wave of young leaders who believe we can create sustainable jobs, Improve Education, advance healthcare, provide support schemes for farmers, and pursue development through the power of leadership and effective advocacy.



It is my belief that the branch executives are fully aware that not only does this election determine who leads us in Parliament but will also define the development paradigm of this constituency.



The NDC is a development-oriented party and within this millieu of hopelessness, mismanagement and underdevelopment by the Akufo Addo-Bawumia government, it has even become more critical that our leadership choices as a party offer hope to a despondent citizenry.

Skills, jobs, education, social and economic infrastructure, care of the vulnerable and aged, support for our farmers and traders are the basic things that we must tackle. To do all these, Ketu North deserves Visionary, Result-Oriented and People Centered Leader to build on the strong foundation of Hon. Dr James Klutse Avedzi and his predecessors.



I have said and I reiterate on the occasion of my filing that my vision for this bid is for the people, my people, the people of Ketu North.



This election also importantly determines our party’s performance in the next election. Our aim is to increase our winning percentage from the 53.6% in 2020 to 85% in 2024. We need a youthful, credible, well-known, unifier, a mobilizer, someone who is accustomed to the mechanics of party mobilization and someone who has a track record of winning elections, and performing in office.



I believe I have learnt, I have served and as one of your own, I have the goodwill and support to be the candidate who best represent this collective aim of ours.



I present this form in the name of every one of you in Ketu North. That in me, you have a reliable voice.



And that for all our branch executives, your labour for this party shall not go unrewarded.



I am battle ready and I know God is the Lifter of men.



Ele Kple Kple du.

Edem Agbana



NDC Parliamentary Candidate Hopeful



Ketu North Constituency



