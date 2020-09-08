General News

NDC promises to restore credible examinations

File Photo of students writing exams

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has pledged to restore faith in exit examinations written by Junior and Senior High School students.

According to the party, there is an urgent need to protect the sanctity of examinations conducted by the West African Examinations Council following recent reports of widespread leakage and alarming malpractices particularly during the 2020 WASSCE.



Speaking at the manifesto launch, the Vice Presidential candidate of the NDC, Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang said, “Exam malpractices at the just ended WASSCE threatens the very foundation of Ghana’s education and the certificates issued there of.”



The educationist furthered that the NDC recognises that conducting credible examination is in line with globally competitive and respected education and promised to fight the canker of examination malpractice.

“The next NDC Government is determined to boldly confront this canker by conducting a surgical inquiry into the causes and the factors that have brought us to this unacceptable point after which comprehensive reforms will be carried out to restore the credibility and good image of examinations,” she submitted.



The West African Examination Council (WAEC) recorded the largest leakage of examination papers in the ongoing 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) with students having access to almost all the questions prior to the exams.

