NDC promises to work with Special Prosecutor to fight corruption

Martin Amidu, Special Prosecutor

Member of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) manifesto committee, Seth Ofori, says the next NDC government will not abandon the Office of Special Prosecutor.

According to him, the government will work hand in hand and also support the Office to fight corruption in the country.



The Office of the Special Prosecutor of Ghana was established after an act of the Parliament of Ghana passed the Office of Special Prosecutor Bill in 2017.



The office serves as an independent investigating and prosecution body to make inquiries into corruption, bribery, or other criminal cases at the national level whether they be in the public or private sector.

Upon assuming office, President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo appointed Mr. Martin Alamisi Burnes Kaiser Amidu to head the Office.



Speaking on Atinka Am drive hosted by Ekourba Gyasi,Mr. Ofori said, the NPP government’s campaign on the fight against corruption was just a nightmare but added that the next John Mahama and Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang administration will resource the special prosecutor’s office to fight corruption in the Country.



“I can not confirm that, me[Seth Ofori] or the party does not agree with the establishment of the Special Prosecutor’s Office but the office will be resourced by our government so that we can prosecute corrupt NPP officials”.

