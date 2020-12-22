NDC protest against 2020 polls hits Lower Manya Krobo

Some NDC protestors

Thousands of aggrieved NDC supporters in the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency of the Eastern Region are protesting against the outcome of the 2020 elections.

According to them, the elections were flawed and rigged by the Electoral Commission in favour of the governing New Patriotic Party.



The Protesters are led by the National Youth Organizer of the party George Opare Addo, the Eastern regional youth Organizer Okai Minta and the constituency Executives of the party.



The Protesters are holding varied placards with distinct inscriptions expressing their displeasure against the Electoral Commission of Ghana.

There is a heavy presence of armed military and police Personnel guarding the protesters.



Similar protests have been held in Techiman South, Kumasi, Volta region and parts of the Northern region.