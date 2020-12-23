NDC protests just absurd, senseless – Kweku Baako barks

Editor-in-Chief, New Crusading Guide - Kweku Baako Jnr

Veteran Ghanaian journalist and the Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Kweku Baako Junior has described as senseless the nationwide protests being carried out by supporters and members of the opposition NDC.

Reacting to a viral video of the EC declaring John Dramani Mahama as the president-elect of Ghana, which has since been debunked by the outfit, Mr Baako noted on the Kokrokoo Morning Show on Peace FM, that it was just absurd for the party to behave in that manner.



“The cabinet will go and force Akufo Addo to resign; then what happens? Is it not Bawumia who will take over? It’s an absurdity, and it doesn’t make sense, it just doesn’t make sense,” Kwaku Baako reiterated.



The editor further asserted that, if the party thinks the elections were rigged, they should make their way to the court instead of demonstrations.

The National Democratic Congress have since the declaration of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo as the president-elect of Ghana refused to accept the results.



According to them, John Dramani Mahama who is their candidate won the 2020 elections but the EC rigged the elections in favour of the ruling government and the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



There have been widespread protests across the country to register their displeasure in that regard.