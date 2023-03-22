NDC race: Mahama files nomination forms to contest as flagbearer

Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com
Former President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday, 21 March 2023 filed his nomination form to contest the flagbearership race of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
John Mahama's forms were submitted on his behalf by his campaign team led by Professor Joshua Alabi.
John Dramani Mahama has called on the delegates to give him the nod to contest the Presidency in 2024 to rescue Ghana from the NPP government.
He is urging the delegates to give him a massive endorsement of 99 percent.
Others contesting John Dramani Mahama include; Kwabena Duffuor, Ernest Krobeah Asante, and Kojo Bonsu.
