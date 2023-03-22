3
Menu
News

NDC race: Mahama files nomination forms to contest as flagbearer

John Dramani Mahama Point Up John Dramani Mahama, Former president

Wed, 22 Mar 2023 Source: classfmonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama on Tuesday, 21 March 2023 filed his nomination form to contest the flagbearership race of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

John Mahama's forms were submitted on his behalf by his campaign team led by Professor Joshua Alabi.

John Dramani Mahama has called on the delegates to give him the nod to contest the Presidency in 2024 to rescue Ghana from the NPP government.

He is urging the delegates to give him a massive endorsement of 99 percent.

Others contesting John Dramani Mahama include; Kwabena Duffuor, Ernest Krobeah Asante, and Kojo Bonsu.

Source: classfmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Ashanti Region NDC petitioned to call Muntaka Mubarak to order, suspend him
Angry youth lure, beat up alleged gay prophet in Somanya
Kwaku Yeboah 'warns' Chris Hughton over absence of GFA bigwigs at unveiling
Watch how Thomas Partey arrived in Black Stars camp ahead of Angola games
Akufo-Addo lauds seven Voltarians for their outstanding contribution to Ghana
Akufo-Addo swears in three new Electoral Commissioners
Presidential staffer uses uprintable words on Adakabre for 'attacking' NAPO
Adakabre descends on NAPO over Bawumia’s Kente at Akwasiadae
'Shocked' Bawumia pays tribute to late deputy finance minister Akoto Osei
Ofori-Atta heads to China for crucial debt restructuring talks
Related Articles: