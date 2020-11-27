NDC ran over 40 adverts against Free SHS - Bawumia

Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) sponsored over 40 adverts against government’s flagship Free Senior High School (SHS) programme.

He furthered that the NDC, by way of thwarting the programme also went to the Supreme Court to stop the implementation of the Free SHS.



Speaking at the Nation Building Updates Thursday, November 26, 2020, Dr Bawumia claimed that, “They even went to the Supreme Court to stop Free SHS. They ran over 40 adverts against Free SHS. Today the NDC and their flagbearer are looking at us and saying that they started free SHS.”



According to him, it was surprising to see the NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama claim ownership of the successful Free SHS programme.



“Are they confused or do they think we have short memories? Their prediction of doom for free SHS has not materialized. The results have shown that quality has not been comprised,” he added.



John Dramani Mahama in a campaign tour in the Upper East region announced that he commenced the Free SHS programme in 2015.

He accused the Akufo-Addo government of poorly implementing the programme



Mahama said that the double-track system in secondary schools was a result of poor planning.



“We started the programme and the NPP came and continued it,” the former president said...Unfortunately, the implementation has been very poor, and so it ended us in a double track. I assure you, my countrymen, that within one year, I will cancel the double track,” he said.



